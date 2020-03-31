TRAILER: True crime doc features Missouri grandmother serving life in prison

“33 and Counting” is a true-crime story about a 70-year-old grandmother from rural Missouri serving a life sentence for murdering her husband — a crime she says her rapist committed.I spent a year working on a documentary that reveals troubling questions about the investigation and prosecution of Patty’s case. We look at how her imprisonment shattered her family and the lives Prewitt has helped rebuild from behind bars.Find out why her children, Missouri lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and former inmates are fighting for Prewitt’s release. The film will be released on stltoday.com on Thursday.

Reps. Shamed Dogan and Tracy McCreery issued a welcomed bipartisan call for Gov. Mike Parson to use his clemency power.

Patty Prewitt is a 69-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband in 1984. She has been in prison for nearly 33 years and has maintained her innocence since the beginning. Lots of prisoners adamantly protest their innocence, but her case is so compelling that even the former director of the Missouri Department of Corrections asks that her sentence be commuted.

I served 41 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections, including serving as a warden for seven years, director of all Missouri prisons…