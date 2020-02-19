🔥'Trailblazing' army captain becomes first woman to pass grueling parachute regiment entry course🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A woman has passed the gruelling “P Company” test required to become a member of the elite Parachute Regiment for the first time ever.

Captain Rosie Wild, 28, has been hailed as a “trailblazer” by the regiment’s top brass.

Women have been able to attempt the All Arms Pre Parachute Selection course (AAPPS) since the early 1990s.

And while many have tried, Captain Wild is the first to make it through the five day test.

Captain Wild can now wear the coveted maroon beret (British Army)

She is now entitled to wear the coveted maroon beret.

The five-day test is one of the most famous in military training world-wide and has to be passed by all recruits to the Parachute Regiment and related Army units.

Its eight elements include a 20-mile (32 km) march carrying a 35lb (16kg) pack and a rifle, which must be completed in under four hours and 10 minutes, and the Trainasium, a 55ft (17m) high assault course.

Candidates must also take part in “milling”, a 60-second boxing match which allows only attack and no defensive moves.

Captain Wild, second right, with other successful “P Company” candidates (British Army)

Brigadier John Clark, Commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade, said: “Congratulations to Captain Rosie Wild, who has just become the first woman to pass the All Arms Pre Parachute Selection.

“Women have been invited to undertake the gruelling P Company course since the mid-1990s, several have attempted but Captain Wild is the first to pass.

“She is a trailblazer and we hope that her achievement will encourage other women to have a go.”

Brigadier Clark added: “A more representative force will only make us stronger.”

“Captain Wild is now keen to get on with joining her next regiment in a new role supporting the British Army’s Air Assault Task Force.”

The Army said that Captain Wild will not be joining the Parachute Regiment but will be serving alongside the Paras in 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery.

It said the AAPPS course for non-Parachute Regiment recruits includes the same eight challenges and run by the same staff.

Captain Wild received the Sword of Honour when she graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in December 2016, receiving the accolade from the Duchess of Cornwall.