Traffic data shows decline in cars on Missouri roads as COVID-19 precautions take effect

Fewer cars than normal are visible around 6: 10 p.m. on Interstate 64 from the Dogtown neighborhood on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in St. Louis. The city and county declared a Stay at Home order effective Monday that encouraged residents to stay indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Exceptions include outdoor exercise and visiting grocery stores and pharmacies. Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

ST. LOUIS — Traffic on Missouri roads has dropped sharply as commuters adjust to new norms during the COVID-19 outbreak.The number of passenger vehicles showed the steepest decline, according to data provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation.“Some of these reductions are what we might see on a day when we have a big snowstorm,” said Eric Schroeter, assistant chief engineer for MoDOT. “But this is being sustained for day after day.”The numbers show that on March 24 and on March 25, the most recent data provided, passenger traffic statewide was down 38% and 26%, respectively.Transportation officials caution against looking at any one day’s traffic volumes, because factors like weather and construction can push numbers up or down. But the overall trends are clear for the period MoDOT examined, between March 13 and March 25: Far fewer passenger vehicles were on the roads, and commercial vehicles also declined.The data is gathered from about 90 sensors around the state that track vehicles passing each day. The percentages are calculated by comparing the number of vehicles on the roadways to the number several weeks earlier, Schroeter said.St. Louis’ passenger traffic was cut nearly in half on March 22 and March 24, the area’s largest declines in the time period MoDOT examined.

“Stay home” orders from St. Louis and St. Louis County leaders were announced on March 21, and went into effect on March 23, with exceptions for essential tasks. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an order telling residents to stay home starting on March 21.

Public officials and health experts emphasize that the spread of COVID-19 will depend on social distancing. Missouri recently saw a more than 600% increase in total COVID-19 cases in a week, the largest percentage increase in the country as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And experts aren’t sure when the region will reach its peak.Schroeter said the traffic data suggests that some people are heeding warnings from public officials and health experts who say that staying home is the best way to limit transmission of the new coronavirus.The numbers also hint at economic disruption that could have lasting impacts.Since the new coronavirus arrived in Missouri, businesses large and small have shut their doors and laid off workers, hotels have closed, sporting events have been called off and students have been sent home.In the St. Louis area, commercial vehicle traffic was down 14% on March 25, suggesting a decline in truck deliveries.Schroeter believes that the decrease in commercial traffic is mostly part of a decline in trips by local delivery trucks. For instance, some restaurants have closed their doors during the outbreak, and with many schools shut down, there are fewer deliveries of lunch supplies.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

