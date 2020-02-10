🔥Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth: What's on it and why is it empty?🔥

It’s seen a gigantic blue cockerel. A sculpture of disabled artist Alison Lapper, pregnant. A replica of HMS Victory in a glass bottle. A distorted thumbs up. And coming soon… pudding. (Well, sort of.)

The Fourth Plinth at Trafalgar Square is one London’s most public and renowned contemporary arts platforms. In use since 1999, the works displayed there have both delighted and divided observers in the capital and around the world.

In the spring, it welcomes another: a sculpture merging the themes of celebration and surveillance is set to land in March.

But before we examine the Plinth’s next tenant, let’s delve into what the plinth actually is.

What is the Fourth Plinth?

It’s one of four plinths standing in London’s Trafalgar Square. The more pertinent question is, why is it empty?

Why is the Fourth Plinth empty?

In a word, money – or lack thereof (in the 19th century). Trafalgar Square sits proudly in the borough of the City of Westminster. Opened in 1844, it was named after the famous Battle of Trafalgar (1805) in which the British navy – under the command of Vice-Admiral Lord Nelson – defeated the Franco-Spanish fleet, just off Cape Trafalgar in south-west Spain. A monumental victory, Nelson’s triumph prevented the Napoleonic invasion of Britain, however the naval officer himself tragically died in battle.

(AFP via Getty Images)

A column was commissioned in his honour, and it was unveiled in the centre of Trafalgar Square a year before the landmark officially opened, in 1843. Twenty-five years later, it was joined by four bronze lions, which now flank it on four sides.

Among other works in the Square, four plinths were also included. General Sir Charles James Napier stands on the south-west block, while on the south-east plinth you’ll find Major General Sir Henry Havelock. On the north-east is a bronze of George IV, and on the fourth plinth in the north-west lies… nothing permanent.

Originally constructed in 1841 to host a statue of William IV, funding issues meant the sculpture never came to fruition and the plinth remained empty – for over 150 years.

What was the first artwork on the Fourth Plinth?

It wasn’t until 1998 that the block was brought to life, when the chair of the Royal Society of Arts, Pru Leith, wrote to the Evening Standard to suggest something could be done with the vacant structure. Public debate ensued, and five years later, it was agreed that three modern artworks would be commissioned.

The first to go on display was ‘Ecce Homo’ – a marble resin human-sized sculpture of Jesus Christ, created by Mark Wallinger in 1999.

(Getty Images)

This was followed by Bill Woodrow’s ‘Regardless of History’ in 2000, and Rachel Whiteread’s ‘Monument’ in 2001.

A four-year hiatus followed until the new Greater London Authority took over management of the Square in 2005. The Fourth Plinth Commission Group was set up to authorise further works, scheduled to go on display for a limited time only.

What is on the Fourth Plinth now?

Artist Michael Rakowitz started an ambitious project to recreate 7,000 objects either stolen or destroyed in the Iraq War.

(Getty Images)

‘The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist’ is a reconstruction of the Lamassu – a winged bull and protective deity which guarded the Nergal Gate entrance to the ancient Nineveh from roughly 700BC until 2015, when it was torn down by Isis.

Rakowitz’s replica of the historic design has sat on the Fourth Plinth since 2018.

What is the new Fourth Plinth artwork?

Created by Heather Phillipson, the new artwork has been optimistically named ‘The End’.

(Getty Images)

Depicting a hearty serving of whipped cream, ‘The End’ features a gigantic, shiny, red cherry, tantalisingly positioned on top of the edible delight. Reminiscent of celebration – in homage to the Square’s use as an exuberant meeting place – on closer inspection, all is not what it seems.

To one side of the cream sits a fly – a symbol of decay – which is mirrored by a drone affixed to the scarlet cherry. Linked to wifi, passersby will be able to connect to the drone and check out its 24-hour view of the Square – a reminder of the surveillance prevalent in everyday life.