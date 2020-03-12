The latest headlines in your inbox

Exposure to London’s toxic air in early pregnancy has been linked to heightened risk of premature delivery and stillbirth, according to research.

A public health study into the impact of pollution and noise on mothers inside the M25 by Imperial College London and King’s College London suggests ground-level pollution and microscopic particles thrown up by vehicle tyres are placing added risk on foetuses in the first and second trimesters.

Scientists examined impacts of ground-level ozone — known as O3 — along with inhalable PM2.5 particulates from traffic and urban noise levels. Ozone develops when sunlight and stagnant air react with nitrogen oxide gases from exhausts, building sites and burning fossil fuels that in severe cases can cause smog.

Now this study, published in the Environment International journal, has suggested a relationship between pregnancy risk and long-term pollution exposure. Scientists examined Office for National Statistics data from more than 580,000 live and still births across Greater London between 2006 and 2010, including birth weight or cause of death.

The team cross-referenced these details with ozone concentrations, exhaust emissions and levels of PM2.5 particles from vehicle brakes and tyres where the mothers lived. They found that higher exposure to ground-level ozone in early pregnancy was associated with an “elevated risk” of stillbirth and premature delivery, which was possibly worsened by “long-term traffic-related noise”.

Exposure to PM2.5 particles from road debris in the first trimester was linked with three per cent increased odds of premature birth and seven per cent increased odds of stillbirth. No associations were found between stillbirth and pollution exposure during the last three months of pregnancy.

Study leader Dr Rachel Smith, research associate in statistical epidemiology at Imperial College, said the findings “strengthen the body of evidence for impacts of ozone and particulate matter and noise on pregnancy”.

She said: “Pregnant women shouldn’t panic. The increased risk is relatively small compared with smoking, which we know raises the risk of preterm birth and stillbirth. But even if it is a small increased risk, all Londoners are exposed to air pollution and it’s difficult for individuals to make an impact on their exposure.”

Jemima Hartshorn, founder of clean air campaign Mums For Lungs, said: “I’m glad this is being researched because these concerns have come up at many, many of our meetings.”