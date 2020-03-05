Town and Country considers temporary halt on planned developments

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Aldermen are weighing a six-month moratorium on proposals for planned development districts. A public hearing may be held this month on the issue.Such districts are zoning designations that can provide flexibility for development on sites that may have challenging topography, size or shape.A planned development proposal for a three-story senior living project on the site of a longtime single-story building in the 13900 block of Clayton Road faced major neighborhood opposition last year. The site had been used for nursing care before Town and Country annexed it. The proposal for senior living was eventually withdrawn by Clarendale, which is building a tower for senior living on the site of a former Schnucks in Clayton, at the corner of Clayton and Hanley roads.No planned development districts have been proposed in Town and Country. But the notion of a moratorium on all future proposals has emerged to give the city time to update its comprehensive plan or zoning ordinances, if necessary. Many residents have voiced their support for a moratorium.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has said the city can’t ‘arrest or prosecute’ its way out of its crime problem.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

Two measures needed for the planned soccer complex on the western edge of downtown were given final approval Friday on 22-1 votes.

The state has hired three outside attorneys to help sort through the legal cases

Council members said the Page administration didn’t tell them how a new contract with 800 officers would impact the fund

The former vice president is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday, but the location has not yet been announced.

Union leader blames Gov. Mike Parson’s administration for stopping dues withholding from workers’ paychecks.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, will take over as minority leader