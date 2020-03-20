🔥Tower of London among six iconic sites being closed by Historic Royal Palaces in battle against coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

As millions of Londoners take to their homes to halt the spread of Covid-19, one historical site is pulling up the drawbridge against the virus.

The building has stood for 1000 years, and seen everyone from Elizabeth I to Anne Boleyn stay within its walls.

It has outlasted the Black Death, the Great Fire of London, and even the Blitz.

However, the Tower of London, as of Friday evening, will be one of six historical sites run by Historic Royal Palaces that close in light of the coronavirus crisis.

On its Twitter account, a statement read: “With heavy hearts, we’re raising the drawbridge.

“In light of recent govt advice the Tower will close from Friday evening. This extraordinary building has withstood a great deal in its 1,000 year history, and we’ll bounce back from this too.

“Stay tuned, and stay safe.”

The other sites closing are Hampton Court, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace, the Banqueting Hall, and Hillsborough Castle.

Hampton Court Palace is closing, but the gardens will remain open (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)

In a statement, Historic Palaces said that the six sites under its care have bounced back in the past, but they will only be able to do with the help of the public.

“The Palaces have bounced back in the past – and so will we”, they said.

“When we return, as an independent charity, we will need your support more than ever. Please keep in touch with us via our website and social media channels, where we will continue to share the stories we had planned to share with you in person.

“Finally, we promise we’ll look after the ravens at the Tower of London in your absence. They’ll be safe in the fortress until we see you again.”

While the buildings will be shut, Hampton Court gardens and Hillsborough Castle gardens will remain open to members of the public.

Historic Palaces added: “Throughout history many people have used these wonderful spaces to relax and recuperate during difficult times, and we hope you can too.”