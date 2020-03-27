🔥Tourists continue steadily to flout coronavirus lockdown rules by going to beauty spots, police say🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

Tourists are continuing to flout the Government’s coronavirus lockdown rules and so are still going to beauty in Wales, police say.

Despite Boris Johnson announcing stringent new social distancing measures this week, many are treating the region as any occasion destination still.

Sergeant Hamish Nichols, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said patrols during the last two days resulted in a lot more than 200 reminders to the general public in what counts as “essential travel”.

“Yesterday we turned away numerous caravans and camper vans whose owners were going to Pembrokeshire to self-isolate,” said Mr Nichols.

“We’ve also spoken to two campsite owners who’ve been open for business and also have issued stern advice in their mind also to all holidaymakers.

“As the majority of residents have taken the federal government guidelines seriously, way too many people appear to think the guidelines do not connect with them.

“The message is clear – it is a lockdown, not just a holiday, and anyone who ignores the existing restrictions not merely puts people’s lives in peril but additionally risks further action being taken against them.”

Patrols of beaches, coastal areas, along with other public spaces will keep on with this weekend because the weather is forecast to be sunny.

Officers may also be conducting increased stop checks on roads over the force area.

Where members of the general public refuse to pay attention to advice, officers can issue penalty notices of £30, which or even paid within 14 days double to £60.

Individuals who usually do not pay a set penalty notice could possibly be taken up to court, with magistrates in a position to impose further fines.

If a person continues to won’t comply, they’ll unlawfully be acting, and the authorities may arrest them.

“Enforcement is really a last resort, and officers will apply their good sense and discretion to every situation always,” said Mr Nichols.

“However the powers are actually available and we’ll utilize them if we must.”

Chief Inspector Louise Harries added: “Our staff will work tirelessly in already difficult times and I ask that folks adhere to the easy rules set.

“This can enable us to place our resources towards supporting all agencies in reaction to this crisis and continuing to safeguard our communities and victims.”