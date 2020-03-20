🔥Tourism restricted across U.S.-Mexico border, says Mexican government🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
tourism-restricted-across-us.-mexico-border,-says-mexican-government

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Friday announced restrictions on crossings for tourism at the U.S.-Mexico border as a coronavirus contention measure, but emphasized that trade, work and medical trips would not be affected.

Ebrard said the measures by U.S. authorities would affect who was able to cross the border at ports of entry. He did not say whether additional measures were being taken to restrict illegal migration.

“Yes, in cases of tourism and recreation, essentially, it will be restricted,” he said.

Roughly 3 million personal vehicles crossed legally each month in 2019 between San Diego, California, and the Mexican border city of Tijuana, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

Reporting by Raul Cortes; writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Dave Graham

You May Also Like

messenger:-company-that-helps-track-people-awaiting-trial-in-st.-louis-county-pitches-app-to-help-with-pandemic

🔥Messenger: Company that helps track people awaiting trial in St. Louis County pitches app to help with pandemic🔥

us.-and-mexico-have-agreed-to-restrict-non-essential-travel-over-shared-border:-trump

🔥U.S. and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel over shared border: Trump🔥

new-york,-california-impose-toughest-restrictions-yet-in-us.-coronavirus-fight

🔥New York, California impose toughest restrictions yet in U.S. coronavirus fight🔥

coronavirus-spreads-fear,-isolation,-death-to-elderly-worldwide

🔥Coronavirus spreads fear, isolation, death to elderly worldwide🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *