Tough anti-carjacking proposal endorsed by Missouri House

Debris from a deadly car crash between a carjacked car and a tractor-trailer lies in the median where the crash happened on Seventh Boulevard and Barton Street on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Soulard. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave initial approval Wednesday to a measure that would define “vehicle hijacking” in state statute.The legislation, sponsored by Rep. David Gregory, R-Sunset Hills, defines vehicle hijacking offenses and outlines minimum sentences.Gregory said carjacking has risen to epidemic levels across Missouri.“It’s got to be stopped,” Gregory said.Current law leads to inconsistent sentences and makes the outcomes of carjacking prosecutions harder to track, the sponsors say.Gregory said prosecutors currently use an assortment of different statutes to punish carjackers, leading to sentences ranging from probation to felony convictions.The attorney general’s office, the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys and other organizations, including the St Louis County Police Association, support the legislation.Under the proposal, carjacking without a weapon would be classified as a Class B felony, which would carry a minimum five-year sentence.If an assailant uses, or threatens to use a dangerous weapon, the crime would be classified as a Class A felony, with a 10-year minimum sentence.It would only apply to vehicles made to ride on highways so that someone who steals a motorized scooter, for example, isn’t charged at the same level as someone who steals a car.Opponents said the new law is unneeded because there already is a law on the books about stealing.Rep. Tommie Pierson, D-St. Louis, expressed concern that people who play a minor role in a carjacking could face the same stiff charges as the main actor in the crime.“I want to be smart on crime and not lump everyone together,” Pierson said.Other opponents said the proposed sentencing guidelines “smell a lot like mandatory sentences” that would fill up the state’s prisons.“We’ve seen that movie before we know it does not work,” said Rep. Mike Person, D-Ferguson.The measure needs one more vote in the House before it moves to the Senate for consideration.The legislation flew out of the House on a 131-16 vote in 2019, but it was not taken up by the Senate before the Legislature adjourned in May.The legislation is House Bill 1873.

