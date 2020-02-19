🔥Touching the Void's Josh Williams interview: 'No one has fainted, but a few have walked out'🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Sitting in an upstairs dressing room at The Duke of York’s Theatre, Josh Williams, 26, is talking about his big break. Specifically, he’s recalling the time his arm snapped in two.

“Clean in half,” he says. “I was sat on the grass at school with my arms out behind me and a kid fell straight on one of them. I turned around and it was there, at a right angle. I remember running through the playground with my arm held out just going, ‘I’ve broken my arm! Someone help me I’ve broken my arm!’ It’s so weird how you respond when you’re in shock.”

It’s a helpful experience to have had when you’re playing the part of Joe Simpson, who shattered his leg climbing 21,000 feet in the Andes — a death sentence, usually. As his climbing partner, Simon Yates, tried to lower him down a glacier face, Simpson swung out into a snow storm, away from Yates, unable to signal to him. After an hour, slipping, thinking Simpson was dead, Yates cut the rope that bound them. Simpson fell down a crevasse, was left for dead, then, heroically, somehow crawled for miles back to base camp.

Everyone knows the Touching the Void story, Williams says (first Simpson wrote a bestselling book, which then became a documentary). “My dad’s a perfect example — really, there’s some stuff [of mine] he comes to and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really get it.’ But this is a really easy show to get into.”

Quite. David Greig’s script and Tom Morris’s production have been lavished with five-star reviews since the play first opened in Bristol, before transferring to the West End. Simpson himself, who gave Morris and Greig his permission to spin their own production from his bestselling book but declined to be part of the process, has seen it. What did he think?

“He said that it was kind of strange,” says Williams. “He spent a lot of the time watching the audience’s reaction to it.” A weird experience in a room “with 500 people who are laughing, and crying, and reacting to this thing. And you’re sitting there going, ‘This actually happened to me.’”

But Simpson’s been a staunch supporter of the work. “Someone tweeted him saying, ‘What do you think about a person of colour playing you?’” says Williams. “And he said: ‘It’s great. It’s a story about humanity. At no point in the book, or documentary, is race mentioned.’”

Casting for every part in the play was colour- and gender-blind. “I thought that’s fantastic. It’s not about casting someone who looks racially exactly like Joe. It’s a story about survival, and the fact that within us — all of us — we have this innate drive to survive.”

Every night — except Wednesdays and Sundays — Williams spends over two hours surmounting a perilous papier-mâché climbing-frame (created by the stage designer Ti Green) as it twists in the air above the stage. “I mean it’s exhausting,” laughs Williams. A personal trainer and five kilos in muscle have been added to his life after he arrived in the rehearsal room “straight from the sofa” for the play’s first run at the Bristol Old Vic.

It’s not a play for the squeamish. The crack of the bone as Simpson’s knee drives through his knee cap is all too nauseating. “No one’s fainted,” says Williams, “but a couple of people have walked out, just gone, ‘That’s a bit too much.’”

He had his own Sliding Doors moment aged 16, a choice between a “once in a lifetime” acting opportunity, and school, where he was struggling with his A-levels. His English teacher’s husband, John Retallack, had cast him in his play Arlo for a two-week run at the Southwark Playhouse; on the back of that, he was offered an audition for the playwright Lyndsey Turner’s Our Private Life at the Royal Court. “I went back to school and spoke to my parents, and school said you’re so behind anyway it’s going to be an Everest to get back on track. So you may as well just go.” They cut the rope.

Dropping out of school led to a huge strain at home. Although his mum supported him, his dad “didn’t speak to me” for three to four months. “We were living in the same house and at the time we’d just walk past each other like strangers. He wouldn’t even look at me.” Now their relationship “is so, so good, and I love him to pieces”. Although he says his parents have separated, they’ll be spending Christmas together. “They’re still very much friends,” he says.

Exhausted or otherwise, Williams still commutes home by train every evening to Twickenham (he’s stoically negotiating the current South Western Railway strikes) where he grew up and still lives with his mum, Jenny. “Mum’s from Leicester, and is super, super smart, she works in the City. Her dad was a carpenter but she went to Oxford to study philosophy, politics and economics.”

His dad, Bart, arrived in the UK from Jamaica “aged 16 or 17”, and works in property. “He always, to this day, says that he wants for my brother and I what he did not have and included in that is a formal, good education,” says Williams. His younger brother Jacob — no kidding — is doing a ski season in Canada. “I send him texts on a weekly basis saying, ‘Please be careful,’” says Williams. “And he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, Josh, I just bought an ABS bag. That’s an avalanche buoyancy system.’ And I’m like, ‘Why are you going near avalanches?!’” The slopes sound fun. But for Williams, the only way is up.

Touching the Void, Duke of York’s, WC2 (atgtickets.com), to February 29. Ambassador Theatre Group was a partner for the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2019

