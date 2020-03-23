🔥Tottenham's Willian wish may finally come true and Paul Robinson certainly approves🔥

The rumours surrounding Chelsea forward Willian making switch across London to Tottenham are heating up and former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson would certainly welcome the move.

The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season, although the Premier League’s suspension due to the outbreak of coronavirus will result in some complications.

Willian – who has made 329 appearances for Chelsea – almost joined Tottenham from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and actually had a medical at the club.

The 31-year-old is reportedly keen on remaining in London and a link-up with former manager Jose Mourinho could be on the cards.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists Chelsea forward Willian would be a great signing for his former side but believes they will have to sell first.

(PA)

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “It would be a good signing.

“I think it is a player who Mourinho knows well. I would be surprised if Chelsea let him go because he is a top player.

“Spurs have a lot of attacking midfield players and he fits that bill as to what they have already got.

“There would have to be a few outgoings but that is a manager putting his stamp on a squad.

“Implementing the changes and getting the players he wants. Mourinho was brought in for a reason and Spurs will have to let him do that to an extent.

“There would have to be outgoings first to make room. He is very similar to what they have already got.”