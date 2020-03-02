🔥Tottenham's Troy Parrott sends Jose Mourinho a message… with a little help from Pochettino🔥

Troy Parrott has sent Jose Mourinho a message on Monday night, scoring for Tottenham U23’s after eight just minutes.

The striker – who was brought on for the final four minutes in Tottenham’s 3-2 home defeat against Wolves on Sunday – wasted no time as Spurs’ U23s took on Wolves in a PL2 clash.

Parrott was on hand to convert from close range just eight minutes in after being found by Mauricio Pochettino’s son, Maurizio – the irony.

The 18-year-old has been on the periphery of the Tottenham first XI for a number a weeks, and with injuries to Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Erik Lamela, many have called for Parrott to be handed game time.

Mourinho, however, has resisted these calls, continuously professing he doesn’t believe it’s time for Parrott to make his name in the first XI.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“He’s not ready,” Mourinho told reporters after Wolves game. “He’s not ready.

“He’s a good kid we want to help, not only on the pitch but off it. He’s a kid who’s going to have real opportunity but when we decide it’s right”.

Tottenham now prepare for Norwich in the FA Cup, with trips to Burnley and RB Leipzig swiftly following.

Perhaps a confidence boosting U23 performance is just what Mourinho and Parrott need.