🔥Tottenham's top four hopes slip as Wolves fight back to win 3-2 in north London🔥

Tottenham’s hopes of a Premier League top-four finish were dented as Wolves twice fought back from behind to win 3-2 in north London.

January signing Steven Bergwijn had put Spurs ahead early on at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Matt Doherty levelled things for Nuno Espirito Santo’s visitors.

A fine finish from Serge Aurier on the stroke of half-time sent Spurs in ahead at the interval, though Doherty turned provider as Diogo Jota equalised 12 minutes after the restart.

With Spurs pushing forward for a winner, Wolves broke at pace with 17 minutes remaining: Jota found Raul Jimenez, who turned Japhet Tanganga and finished well to had the visitors the lead for the first time.

Lacking the injured Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs had no answer and fell to a damaging defeat in their bid for Champions League qualification.

Live Updates

2020-03-01T15:54:22.070Z

Full-time: Tottenham 2-3 WolvesA huge win for the visitors!

2020-03-01T15:50:14.000Z

90 mins: Four minutes of injury time…

2020-03-01T15:48:35.363Z

88 mins: Not long left now – Spurs are still trying, but Wolves look fairly comfortable in defence.

SUBS

2020-03-01T15:43:13.606Z

81 mins: Another change for Spurs as Gedson Fernandes is brought on for Aurier as a late gamechanger…

SUBS

2020-03-01T15:39:11.400Z

76 mins: Tanganga’s reward for being turned inside out by Jimenez is being subbed off – on comes Tanganga.Wolves have also made two changes – Neto on for Traore, and Dendoncker on for Jota.

2020-03-01T15:36:40.113Z

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium”Japhet Tanganga showed his inexperience for Wolves’ third goal, lunging in on Jimenez. Spurs have been all over the place at the back and Mourinho’s decision to rest Alderweireld has clearly backfired. Ndombele replaces the young defender as Spurs look for a way back in the final 15 minutes.”

GOAL!

2020-03-01T15:32:39.553Z

GOAL! Tottenham 2-3 Wolves | Raul Jimenez 73′

The visitors lead for the first time today!This is an effort worthy of winning a five-goal thriller – Wolves break through Jota on the left, he feeds Jimenez who expertly cuts back inside on his left (leaving Tanganga for dead) and finishes with aplomb.

2020-03-01T15:31:54.210Z

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium”The game is becoming stretched and you wonder if Spurs extra freshness will be an advantage. Seven of the Wolves XI started against Espanyol in Spain on Thursday night and Adama Traore, for one, looks to be struggling a little after receiving treatment just now.”

2020-03-01T15:31:17.930Z

70 mins: Twenty minutes to go in north London…

2020-03-01T15:28:12.030Z

66 mins: At the moment, Wolves perhaps look the more confident of finding a winner.

2020-03-01T15:27:54.430Z

62 mins: Spurs have been unable to defend a lead twice today – have they got enough left to make the breakthrough for a third time?

2020-03-01T15:21:05.000Z

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium”Jose Mourinho fell to his haunches with his hands on his head after Dele aimed a free header wide moments ago. If the Portuguese sensed it was a big moment, he was right, with Diego Jota equalising minutes later. Spurs were wild defensively again and failed to deal with a routine cross.”

GOAL!

2020-03-01T15:17:12.100Z

GOAL! Tottenham 2-2 Wolves | Diogo Jota 56′

The visitors are level… again!Doherty scored the first goal, and has assisted the second as he gets in behind on the right, and his low cut-back is tucked home from a yard out by Jota!

2020-03-01T15:16:37.953Z

54 mins: Close for Dele!Decent chance for the Spurs target man today as he gets free onto a long ball, and his lovely cushioned header gildes just wide of the far post.

2020-03-01T15:13:54.490Z

52 mins: Sometimes, the only way to stop Adama is to trip him up.Aurier do so a little cynically here, and is lucky to avoid a booking.

2020-03-01T15:09:06.930Z

47 mins: Spurs are a goal to the good, but in something of a tricky situation.Wolves are more than capable of fighting back here, but do Spurs stick or twist?

2020-03-01T14:51:40.220Z

Half-time | Tottenham 2-1 Wolves

2020-03-01T14:51:23.786Z

Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium”Aurier revealed in today’s programme notes that he cried when his coach asked him to move to full-back as a teenager because he loved attacking. The Ivorian showed his prowess in the final third again with the goal, a left-footed beauty into the far corner. Spurs have played well in patches but Wolves will feel aggrieved to be behind at the interval.”

GOAL!

2020-03-01T14:48:07.573Z

GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Wolves | Serge Aurier 45′

Superb from the right-back!A minute after Dele Alli sees a bicycle kick saved, Spurs lead – and it’s Aurier, who cuts inside from the right onto his weaker left foot, and slams home a lovely 16-yard effort across the keeper!

This page is being updated.