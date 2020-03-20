🔥Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele must accept Jose Mourinho public criticism to improve, says Joe Cole🔥

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele must prove his doubters wrong after being publicly criticised by Jose Mourinho, according to Joe Cole.

The club’s record signing from Lyon has struggled to match expectations in his debut season and has been sparingly used by Mourinho since he took charge of the club.

Mourinho called out the France international after a 1-1 draw at Burnley on March 7, saying the midfielder “has to give us more than he is giving us” and questioned his work rate after substituting him at half time.

Cole has been on the end of similar treatment from Mourinho as he was singled out for criticism when at Chelsea, first over his lack of desire to defend and then over apparent showboating.

The former England international says Ndombele has to take the criticism on the chin and react in the right manner.

Ndombele was singled out by Mourinho after his below-par display against Burnley Photo: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“When it happened to me it was not a problem,” Cole told the PA news agency.

“It is a grown-up’s sport. If you don’t play well or you don’t do what you are supposed to do, whether you expect to get criticised publicly or not, you need to be tough, you need to understand the nature of the beast.

“He is a young man, the right response is to knuckle down and perform.

“I saw the performance in question and if he was one of my players that would have been my stance on it.

“Whether or not I did it publicly, that is always the discussion to have with your coaching staff, what’s the benefit?

“For the young lad, this is football, it can be a tough, brutal sport at time. You’re in the limelight, but we are very lucky to do what we have to do so you have to take the rough with the smooth.”

Additional reporting from the Press Association.