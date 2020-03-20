🔥Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon beats West Ham's Michail Antonio in FIFA 20 derby for charity🔥

Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon secured the London derby bragging rights against Michail Antonio after beating the West Ham man in a FIFA 20 grudge match.

The two sides were set to contest the local derby on Friday before the Premier League postponed all fixtures until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, Antonio challenged players to take him on in an online game – but would soon live to regret that decision when Sessegnon accepted the invitation.

With training also called off, the players had time to prepare for the clash with Antonio posting a clip via his Twitter account practicing his dribbling skills and handling of his Playstation 4 controller.

But the Hammers star suffered the ignominy of a very public humiliation with the match broadcast live on Twitch as thousands of fans tuned in to watch the game.

Sessegnon displayed his expertise early on and raced into a two-goal lead at the interval, with Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura on target.

Harry Kane was then denied not once but twice from the penalty spot by Lukasz Fabianski as Antonio attempted to force his way back into the tie.

But Sessegnon held on for a comfortable win, meaning Antonio will now be forced to wear a Tottenham shirt as part of the loser’s forfeit.

Let’s hope the 29-year-old is true to his word.

