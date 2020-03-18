🔥Tottenham's recent success stories suggest patience is key with Tanguy Ndombele🔥

Tanguy Ndombele has endured a difficult first campaign in England, struggling for form and fitness under Jose Mourinho despite a positive start at Tottenham.

The 23-year-old was signed in a club-record deal that could eventually be worth £63million, a signing many touted would take Tottenham to the next level.

Despite starting his Tottenham career in style with an exquisite and crucial goal against Aston Villa on the Premier League opening day, injuries and fitness issues have subsequently taken over.

Mourinho has been publicly vocal about the midfielder since his arrival, continuously stating Ndombele must do more, questioning how many more chances he can get.

While many are now doubting the talented Frenchman, Jamie Carragher describing him as a ‘disgrace’, perhaps the warning signs were there for all to see.;

(AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking prior to the season’s commence, former club captain Ledley King, in an interview with Football.London, warned fans Ndombele’s best would take a while to come.

He said: “He’s an all-round type of midfield player. I think it will take him a little bit of time to get used to it here. The French league is different and I think he’s already said that the intensity of training sessions here and especially with Mauricio is going to take some getting used to.

“We’re going to have to be patient with him but there’s no doubting he’s a top-quality player.”

As the season began, the talent Ndombele possesses was immediately clear. However, Mauricio Pochettino was also wary of getting carried away.

(Getty Images)

The Argentinian warned early on that Ndombele was playing at just 30 per cent of his potential, and had more to say after his fine performance in Tottenham’s 5-0 Champions League mauling against Red Star Belgrade.

He said: “When you sign a player, despite the amount you pay, with the profile of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso or Ryan Sessegnon, you need a minimum of one year and a half or two years.

“Look at what happened with [Heung-min] Son or [Moussa] Sissoko, they started to perform in year two, year three. That is why when you are so young, today the market is the market, you cannot judge the player because you paid some kind of amount.

“He played two years in Lyon and moved to England where everything is new, but the quality is there.”

Pochettino had a point; just look at how Son and Sissoko improved drastically as their time with Tottenham progressed. The jury is certainly out with Ndombele, but perhaps some more patience is needed.