🔥Tottenham's Premier League season in numbers: Goals, assists and more stats🔥

The Premier League season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no football to be played until April 4 at the earliest.
Gameweek 29 of the EPL season had been due to continue following government guidance on Thursday, but with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, an emergency meeting put proceedings to a halt.
Tottenham are reportedly training as normal, but of course that may change as the weeks go ahead.
There will be another meeting held on Thursday to decide exactly what is to happen moving forward.
However, with the season suspended for the time being, here is a look at the key numbers behind Tottenham’s campaign so far…
Premier League position: 8th
Points: 41
Games played: 29
Wins: 11
Draws: 8
Losses: 10
Goals scored: 47
Goals conceded: 49
Player statistics
General
Appearances
(Getty Images)
Toby Alderweireld, Lucas Moura: 27
Serge Aurier, 24
Harry Winks: 23
Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez: 22
Son Heung-Min: 21
Minutes played
Toby Alderweireld: 2418
Serge Aurier: 1915
Davinson Sanchez: 1890
Harry Kane: 1780
Dele Alli: 1762
Passes
(Getty Images)
Toby Alderweireld: 1706
Harry Winks: 1260
Davinson Sanchez: 1239
Jan Vertonghen: 1037
Moussa Sissoko: 910
Touches
Toby Alderweireld: 2039
Serge Aurier: 1594
Davinson Sanchez: 1536
Harry Winks: 1497
Jan Vertonghen: 1335
Attack
Goals
(Getty Images)
Harry Kane: 11
Son-Heung-Min: 9
Dele Alli: 8
Lucas Moura: 4
Steven Bergwijn: 2
Assists
(Getty Images)
Son Heung-Min: 7
Dele Alli, Serge Aurier: 4
Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura: 2
Shots
Son Heung-Min: 64
Harry Kane: 56
Lucas Moura: 45
Dele Alli: 40
Christian Eriksen: 26
Offsides
Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min: 13
Dele Alli: 6
Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura: 4
Christian Eriksen, Ryan Sessegnon, Moussa Sissoko: 2
Big chances missed
(Bongarts/Getty Images)
Dele Alli: 7
Lucas Moura: 6
Son Heung-Min: 5
Defence
Tackles
(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)
Serge Aurier: 74
Davinson Sanchez: 41
Jan Vertonghen: 39
Aerial battles won
Toby Alderweireld: 59
Harry Kane: 55
Jan Vertonghen: 50
Lucas Moura: 48
Davinson Sanchez: 47
Blocks
(Getty Images)
Toby Alderweireld: 28
Davinson Sanchez: 19
Jan Vertonghen: 10
Eric Dier, Harry Winks: 7
Interceptions
Serge Aurier: 37
Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen: 31
Toby Alderweireld: 26
Clearances
Toby Alderweireld: 140
Davinson Sanchez: 101
Serge Aurier: 59
Jan Vertonghen: 55
Eric Dier: 37
Errors leading to goals
(Getty Images)
Hugo Lloris: 2
Danny Rose: 2
Yellow cards
Harry Winks: 8
Moussa Sissoko: 6
Christian Eriksen, Giovani Lo Celso, Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez: 5
Red cards
Serge Aurier, Son Heung-Min: 1
Statistics correct as of March 15, 2020.