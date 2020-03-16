🔥Tottenham's Premier League season in numbers: Goals, assists and more stats🔥

The Premier League season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no football to be played until April 4 at the earliest.

Gameweek 29 of the EPL season had been due to continue following government guidance on Thursday, but with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, an emergency meeting put proceedings to a halt.

Tottenham are reportedly training as normal, but of course that may change as the weeks go ahead.

There will be another meeting held on Thursday to decide exactly what is to happen moving forward.

However, with the season suspended for the time being, here is a look at the key numbers behind Tottenham’s campaign so far…

Premier League position: 8th

Points: 41

Games played: 29

Wins: 11

Draws: 8

Losses: 10

Goals scored: 47

Goals conceded: 49

Player statistics

General

Appearances

Toby Alderweireld, Lucas Moura: 27

Serge Aurier, 24

Harry Winks: 23

Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez: 22

Son Heung-Min: 21

Minutes played

Toby Alderweireld: 2418

Serge Aurier: 1915

Davinson Sanchez: 1890

Harry Kane: 1780

Dele Alli: 1762

Passes

Toby Alderweireld: 1706

Harry Winks: 1260

Davinson Sanchez: 1239

Jan Vertonghen: 1037

Moussa Sissoko: 910

Touches

Toby Alderweireld: 2039

Serge Aurier: 1594

Davinson Sanchez: 1536

Harry Winks: 1497

Jan Vertonghen: 1335

Attack

Goals

Harry Kane: 11

Son-Heung-Min: 9

Dele Alli: 8

Lucas Moura: 4

Steven Bergwijn: 2

Assists

Son Heung-Min: 7

Dele Alli, Serge Aurier: 4

Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura: 2

Shots

Son Heung-Min: 64

Harry Kane: 56

Lucas Moura: 45

Dele Alli: 40

Christian Eriksen: 26

Offsides

Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min: 13

Dele Alli: 6

Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura: 4

Christian Eriksen, Ryan Sessegnon, Moussa Sissoko: 2

Big chances missed

Dele Alli: 7

Lucas Moura: 6

Son Heung-Min: 5

Defence

Tackles

Serge Aurier: 74

Davinson Sanchez: 41

Jan Vertonghen: 39

Aerial battles won

Toby Alderweireld: 59

Harry Kane: 55

Jan Vertonghen: 50

Lucas Moura: 48

Davinson Sanchez: 47

Blocks

Toby Alderweireld: 28

Davinson Sanchez: 19

Jan Vertonghen: 10

Eric Dier, Harry Winks: 7

Interceptions

Serge Aurier: 37

Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen: 31

Toby Alderweireld: 26

Clearances

Toby Alderweireld: 140

Davinson Sanchez: 101

Serge Aurier: 59

Jan Vertonghen: 55

Eric Dier: 37

Errors leading to goals

Hugo Lloris: 2

Danny Rose: 2

Yellow cards

Harry Winks: 8

Moussa Sissoko: 6

Christian Eriksen, Giovani Lo Celso, Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez: 5

Red cards

Serge Aurier, Son Heung-Min: 1

Statistics correct as of March 15, 2020.