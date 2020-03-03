🔥Tottenham's Jose Mourinho explains Troy Parrott treatment with comparison to Man United's Scott McTominay🔥

Jose Mourinho has offered a detailed explanation of his treatment of Troy Parrott, saying the teenager is still learning the required attitude and professionalism to succeed at Tottenham.

The Spurs boss said Parrott, whom he has labelled “the privileged one”, has shown resentment at playing for the academy since being promoted to the first team squad, and claimed supporters championing the 18-year-old know nothing about him.

Parrott is Mourinho’s only fit centre-forward while Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are sidelined but the Spurs boss has repeatedly insisted he is “not ready”.

The youngster came off the bench in stoppage-time in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Wolves, before scoring in a 45-minute run-out for the U-23s against the same opponent on Monday.

The Dubliner, who will be back on the bench for Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Norwich, has already been capped by the Republic of Ireland and Mourinho suggested the hype had gone to his head.

“Lots of people don’t even know if Troy has long hair or short hair, is blond or dark,” Mourinho said. “[But] they speak about: ‘Troy, Troy, Troy, he should play!’ There was a guy behind me on the bench the other day: ‘Play Troy, play Troy’. I don’t think he knows Troy.

“I was so happy with the way he performed [for the U23s] – and I’m not speaking about the goal.

“I told him before the game, every time you play with the kids of your age, you have to show why you are the privileged one, why you are training in the first-team every day and some of them are not.

“Because it was something that he was not doing. Every time he was playing with the kids, he was playing with the mentality of, ‘I shouldn’t be here, I am too good to be here, it’s not here that I want to play.’ And this is an educational process.

“That is why I was so happy with what we did yesterday. Yesterday I was not worried about [him] scoring goals or not scoring goals. I was worried about attitude, what he does, the way the other kids look at him.

“He has to go there and to show his attitude and professionalism and how privileged he is. He cannot go there with discontent or contempt.”

Parrott has made just five appearances at youth level this season but has kept match-sharp in behind-closed-doors friendlies, including in a 3-3 draw at West Ham last week.

Mourinho has previously named Manchester United academy graduate Scott McTominay as one of his biggest success stories and the Portuguese continued: “I had exactly the same words with Scott McTominay. He was not loved in his group age, because he was not with the right frame of mind.

“The moment we started changing that, lots of things started changing for him. And every time he was going to the team, he was the best. He was the best in everything, the best in attitude, the best in character.

“This is the way you work with kids and if, in these generations, kids have things too easy in life, I think it’s part of the education to also see the other side.

“I think Troy will come even stronger and stronger when everything happens step by step. And not immediately. Because he is not ready for immediately. So it is a process.

“So tomorrow if he plays and he scores the winning goal, and he is the back page of your newspaper, nothing changes. The next week he goes again to play for the U23s. Everything is a process.”

Parrott joined Spurs on his 16th birthday from Irish club Belvedere and, despite signing his first professional deal until 2023 last month, is still living in digs near the club’s Enfield training ground.

“He’s an Irish kid with a family based in Dublin, that comes to London,” Mourinho continued. “He lives with a [host] family that Tottenham thinks is a perfect family to support him. But he’s a kid so, of course we need to take care of him.

“In the first-team, he is not surrounded by kids of his age. He is surrounded by top professional players with a different life and different lifestyle, with different focus on life. So he needs to have his feet on the ground, we need to help him to have his feet on the ground.

“To behave like a very young professional that has a career ahead of him, not as somebody in the last part of his career. There is an educational process.

“Everything is part [of it], also the way he trains with us. He is a privileged boy, he is being taken very good care of in the club. The boss of the academy John [McDermott] – I think I share with him many of the educational principles that are important for him. So everything goes very, very well. Everything goes very, very well.