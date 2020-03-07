🔥Tottenham's Eric Dier no longer a 'sad player without confidence' after moving into defence, says Jose Mourinho🔥

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed how Eric Dier has transformed from a “sad player” to one whose absence will be keenly felt should he be subject to a ban from the Football Association.

The FA are currently investigating the incident which saw Dier vault row after row of seats at Tottenham to confront a fan and defend his brother in the stands.

The England international started just four games in all competitions during Mauricio Pochettino’s final months at the club across the first half of this season.

Mourinho was linked with signing Dier during his time as Manchester United manager and, while the 26-year-old, has not been one of the first names on the team sheet under the Portuguese, he has started 13 games since his arrival.

“I think this is a conversation to have with Mauricio and not with me,” said the Spurs manager when asked about Dier’s career trajectory in comparison to what was expected of him at a younger age.

Mourinho says Dier was “sad” when he took over at Tottenham Photo: Reuters

“Did I find the player that I expected? I found a player that was not playing. I found a sad player, a player without confidence, and then I was trying to give him that confidence back.

“I played him immediately in a position I thought was his natural position, it was the position he was playing under Mauricio in previous years, with the national team having a promising period in his career.

“I was always happy with his personality, I was always happy with his team concept. He is really a team player. He is not this kind of individual boy.

“But I was feeling we needed a little more creation, a little more dynamic in midfield also because we wanted to give the team an offensive character and then when we lost the attacking players I thought even more when you don’t have the goalscorers, the Kanes, the Sonnys, you need more players that have a little more creation.

“They have a little bit more of a chance of scoring goals so we went in the direction of players like Lo Celso and even playing in midfield double pivot.”

Dier has been welcomed back into the Tottenham side since Mourinho took charge Photo: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

With chances limited in midfield, Dier proposed a return to his former and favourite position at centre-back. After initially pushing back Mourinho threw him in – first in a three against Wolves and then in a four on Wednesday – and despite the results Dier has impressed.

“I spoke with him a few times,” said Mourinho. “He was always giving me the idea that his best feeling would be as a centre back and my answer at that time was I think maybe this is something to start in next pre-season, let’s work in relation to that possibility, let us have friendly matches, let us have that feeling, that work.

“But different circumstances I decided to play him against Wolves in the back three, where I thought he would be less exposed and with the ball, a midfield player with the ball has more to give than a traditional centre back. He played so so well. Then I decide, OK, the feeling is so good, let us go in the back four which is more difficult. It is more difficult for a centre back.

“He did a back four and was so good again, so now we have the feeling that maybe his best position, and again, more important than what I feel and data shows, is what the player feels. He loves to play there.

“I think you can even see his attitude on the pitch, leadership, confidence, so maybe there is a good solution for him and in a world where centre-backs are not in this moment so many at a high level, maybe it is a good solution for him and for us.”