🔥Tottenham youngster Japhet Tanganga provides reminder of 'phenomenal' Jose Mourinho's pulling power🔥

Japhet Tanganga has hailed Jose Mourinho as “the best manager in the world”, stating he will remember this period in his career for the rest of his life.

The 20-year-old defender has benefited immensely since the arrival of the three-time Premier League winner, impressing on his debut against Liverpool before putting together a string of fine performances.

Mourinho has picked up significant criticism throughout the campaign, his Tottenham side knocked out of the FA Cup, Champions League and now finding themselves seven points off the top four.

Tanganga’s comments provide a stark reminder of what those inside football still think of the prolific manager.

Tanganga, speaking to Tottenham’s official website, reflected on his journey so far after being presented with his Premier League debut ball.

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

“I’ve been dreaming of making my Premier League debut since I started playing football,” Tanganga said. “It’s amazing to finally receive this award.

“The hard work that’s been put in from people around me and myself, it’s amazing.

On the debut itself, Tanganga said: “I actually found out on the Tuesday that I was playing and it was nerve-wracking leading to the game.

“But on the Saturday – once I woke up and I got to the stadium – I wasn’t nervous. The manager asked me to do a certain job on the pitch and I knew I just had to do that.

“It was tough because I had [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah [to play against]. Mane the African player of the year, Salah the previous African player of the year. It was a great challenge; tough but amazing.

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

“As soon as I signed for Tottenham, my ambition was to break into the first team and play for them. To finally do that is just amazing, honestly.

“I was in the changing room with Oliver Skipp, who got into the first team last season. So it was a motivational push to know that, yeah, this is possible – it can be done.”

On Mourinho, Tanganga said: “To be the age I’m at and be working under him is honestly phenomenal.

“I’ll forever remember this moment that I worked under a manager that’s won Champions League and Premier League’s, who’s won so much. For me he’s the best manager in the world.

“It’s now about finding consistency and playing at a good level each game, making myself selectable.”