🔥Tottenham XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for Premier League🔥

It’s been a bad week for Dele Alli, who was dropped for Tottenham’s defeat at Chelsea following his strop against RB Leipzig before being hit with an FA misconduct charge on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, Jose Mourinho will be tempted to recall the 23-year-old against Wolverhampton Wanderers, particularly with the Portuguese certain to ditch the five-man defence he employed at Stamford Bridge.

Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela are pushing for Dele’s spot in the XI but there are still questions marks over their readiness to start matches.​ Gedson Fernandes was energetic against Leipzig and could come into the midfield three, allowing Dele to play further forward.

At least one of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura will surely be rested against Norwich midweek but both will be needed here, as Mourinho continues to improvise in the absence of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

At least his defence increasingly feels set, although Japhet Tanganga is a good deputy across the back four.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Fernandes, Winks, Lo Celso; Dele, Lucas, Bergwijn