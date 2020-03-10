🔥Tottenham XI vs RB Leipzig: Confirmed team news, starting lineup and latest injuries for Champions League🔥

Jose Mourinho has seen Tottenham’s already slim chances of making it through their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig dealt a significant blow with Steven Bergwijn not fit to take part .

The Dutch winger, signed from PSV Eindhoven in January, played 90 minutes against Burnley on Saturday but was absent from training on Monday.

Mourinho is already without Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, though the former is stepping up his return from hamstring surgery and was seen working outside with the ball while the rest of the Spurs squad prepared for their trip to Germany.

Dele Alli has been used to lead the line in the absence of Tottenham’s two most potent forwards, and starts up front once again.

Defenders Ben Davies and Juan Foyth were also absent from training, working on their own respective recoveries in the gym.

Spurs trail their German hosts by just the one goal, but without a natural threat through the middle and with Mourinho’s defensive approach, they have a mountain to climb to reach the next round.

How Spurs line-up

Starting XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Tanganga, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Lamela, Lucas, Dele

Subs: Gazzaniga, Fagan-Walcott, Vertonghen, Skipp, Ndombele, Gedson, Parrott