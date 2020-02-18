tottenham-xi-vs-rb-leipzig:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

🔥Tottenham XI vs RB Leipzig: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

News
John koli0

The injury to Tottenham forward Heung-min Son, who will have surgery on a fractured right arm, has further limited Jose Mourinho’s attacking options for the Champions League last-16, first-leg tie against RB Leipzig.

The Spurs manager would appear to be left with a few possibilities: start Ryan Sessegnon or Erik Lamela in a straight swap for the South Korean or move Dele Alli or Giovani Lo Celso into the front three, with Tanguy Ndombele or Gedson Fernandes coming into midfield.

Lamela has a thigh problem and is unlikely to be risked from the start against Leipzig, however, leaving the versatile Lo Celso as the likeliest option to fill Son’s boots.

Mourinho’s other decision is whether Ben Davies can start again after coming through 90 minutes on his return from injury against Aston Villa on Sunday.

With Chelsea to follow less some 62 hours later, Japhet Tanganga could come in, with Davies returning at Stamford Bridge.

Jan Vertonghen is pushing Davinson Sanchez for a place at centre-back, but the Colombian’s recent performances give him the edge.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Ndombele, Winks, Dele; Lo Celso, Lucas, Bergwijn

Related Posts

tottenham&apos;s-troy-parrott-set-to-miss-out-on-republic-of-ireland-euro-2020-play-off-squad,-says-mick-mccarthy

🔥Tottenham's Troy Parrott set to miss out on Republic of Ireland Euro 2020 play-off squad, says Mick McCarthy🔥

John koli
lyra-mckee-murder:-four-men-arrested-in-derry-under-terrorism-act

🔥Lyra McKee murder: Four men arrested in Derry under Terrorism Act🔥

John koli
exclusive:-trump-proposes-21%-cut-in-us.-foreign-aid-in-budget-proposal-–-officials

Exclusive: Trump proposes 21% cut in U.S. foreign aid in budget proposal – officials

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *