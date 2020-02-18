🔥Tottenham XI vs RB Leipzig: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

The injury to Tottenham forward Heung-min Son, who will have surgery on a fractured right arm, has further limited Jose Mourinho’s attacking options for the Champions League last-16, first-leg tie against RB Leipzig.

The Spurs manager would appear to be left with a few possibilities: start Ryan Sessegnon or Erik Lamela in a straight swap for the South Korean or move Dele Alli or Giovani Lo Celso into the front three, with Tanguy Ndombele or Gedson Fernandes coming into midfield.

Lamela has a thigh problem and is unlikely to be risked from the start against Leipzig, however, leaving the versatile Lo Celso as the likeliest option to fill Son’s boots.

Mourinho’s other decision is whether Ben Davies can start again after coming through 90 minutes on his return from injury against Aston Villa on Sunday.

With Chelsea to follow less some 62 hours later, Japhet Tanganga could come in, with Davies returning at Stamford Bridge.

Jan Vertonghen is pushing Davinson Sanchez for a place at centre-back, but the Colombian’s recent performances give him the edge.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Ndombele, Winks, Dele; Lo Celso, Lucas, Bergwijn