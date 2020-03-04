🔥Tottenham XI vs Norwich: Confirmed team news, starting lineup and injury latest for FA Cup🔥

Tanguy Ndombele and Troy Parrott are on Tottenham’s bench for tonight’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City.

Ndombele’s standout performance in a Tottenham shirt remains the 2-2 draw at Norwich City in December, but the club-record signing has struggled with fitness all season – highlighted in recent days after a video of his efforts against Wolves went viral.

Jose Mourinho gave an amused reaction to the footage when asked by reporters on Tuesday.

Erik Lamela – back from injury following a troublesome hip problem – is among the subs on his birthday.

Dele Alli continues as a false No.9 after getting two assists against Wolves. Mourinho rests Ben Davies, who has played every match since returning from an ankle problem, with Jan Vertonghen deputising at left-back.

The Spurs manager is still without Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko, while Hugo Lloris is missing with a groin problem so Michel Vorm is in goal.

Tottenham lineup: Vorm, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Skipp, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas

Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Parrott

Norwich lineup: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Vrancic, Trybull, Buendia, Rupp, Cantwell, Drmic

Subs: McGovern, Tettey, McLean, Stiepermann, Duda, Idah, Pukki