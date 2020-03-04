🔥Tottenham XI vs Norwich: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for FA Cup🔥

Tanguy Ndombele’s standout performance in a Tottenham shirt remains the 2-2 draw at Norwich City in December and the midfielder is a contender to come back in for Wednesday’s FA Cup tie.

The club-record signing has struggled with fitness all season, highlighted in recent days after a video of his efforts against Wolves went viral. Jose Mourinho gave an amused reaction to the footage when asked by reporters on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Lucas Moura is a due a rest and Erik Lamela has trained with the squad for the past two days, so could start for the first time since January following a troublesome hip problem.

Dele Alli looks set to continue as a false No.9 after getting two assists against Wolves and Mourinho could also rest Ben Davies, who has played every match since returning from an ankle problem, with Japhet Tanganga a possible deputy at left-back.

The Spurs manager is still without Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko, while Hugo Lloris is missing with a groin problem so Paulo Gazzaniga will deputise in goal again.

Gedson Fernandes is pushing for another start.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele; Lamela, Dele, Bergwijn