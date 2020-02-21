🔥Tottenham XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Ben Davies surely cannot start for the third time in a week, having come through 90 minutes twice in four days on his return from ankle ligament damage, so Japhet Tanganga is likely to come in at left-back in the only change from the back five that played against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

In midfield and attack, it is not quite so simple for Jose Mourinho, however.

The Tottenham manager claimed neither Erik Lamela nor Tanguy Ndombele was fit enough to start against the Bundesliga side, so he is unlikely to risk both players at Stamford Bridge, with Lamela the likelier to come in, allowing Dele Alli to drop back into the midfield three.

Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn all played 90 minutes against Aston Villa and Leipzig, so Mourinho may well decide to rest the England midfielder, with Eric Dier coming back in at holding midfield.

Dier has done little to suggest he is ready for such a big game but, if nothing else, he has a healthy dislike for Chelsea and relishes matches at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s the Tottenham XI we expect to face Chelsea this weekend…

Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Dier, Alli; Lamela, Lucas, Bergwijn.