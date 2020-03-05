🔥Tottenham XI vs Burnley: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has hinted at sweeping changes for the trip to Burnley after a gruelling 120 minutes against Norwich on Wednesday.

After the FA Cup fifth-round defeat, the Spurs manager said he would have to “speak to my club” about the possibility of fielding a weakened team on Saturday , with Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg at RB Leipzig in mind.

Mourinho claimed his front three of Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli were “completely dead” and said Giovani Lo Celso was among those struggling after facing the Canaries.

Of the quartet, Bergwijn has had the most rest after being replaced early in the second half, so he could be tasked with playing as a false No.9, supported by Ryan Sessegnon and Erik Lamela – if the wingers are fit enough, that is.

Gedson Fernandes may have missed a penalty on Wednesday but he was encouraging from the bench, so could start here, while Oliver Skipp should keep his place after being described as “phenomenal” by Mourinho.

At the back, Spurs hope to have captain Hugo Lloris available after a thigh problem, while Mourinho’s tendency to support his players through tough times should see him stick with Eric Dier at centre-half, despite his dramatic altercation with a supporter.

Dier actually played well at centre-half, while Toby Alderweireld is a good bet to return to partner him in the middle, giving Davinson Sanchez a breather.

Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga could come in at full-back after lung-busting efforts from Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen mid-week.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Winks, Skipp, Gedson; Lamela, Bergwijn, Sessegnon