🔥Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted line-up and latest injuries🔥

The big question for Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is whether to continue with Tanguy Ndombele from the start after his frustrating yet occasionally brilliant hour against Southampton.

The Portuguese is unlikely to consider Ndombele to fit enough to start both Sunday’s trip to Villa Park and subsequent Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday, and the Frenchman feels better suited to a home European match, leaving a midfield of fit-again Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Dele Alli at Villa Park.

Dele will definitely be available, despite the Football Association’s ongoing investigation into his Snapchat video about the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere, Mourinho faces a decision at left-back with Ben Davies fit again. The Welshman is likely to go straight back into the team, with Japhet Tanganga returning to deputise against Leipzig.

Steven Bergwijn is available again after missing the win over Saints and he will surely return to the front three, along with Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Dele, Winks, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Lucas, Son