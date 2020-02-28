🔥Tottenham vs Wolves, Premier League preview: Starting XIs, prediction, live stream, radio and highlights🔥

Tottenham will hope to bounce back from successive defeats when they host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side – now sixth and four points adrift of the top four with their attack blunted by injuries – were well beaten by London rivals Chelsea last weekend after being defeated in the home leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the match…

Possible starting XIs

Tottenham (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Fernandes, Winks, Lo Celso; Dele, Lucas, Bergwijn

Wolves (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Traore; Jimenez, Jota

Expert view: Alan Smith

“The way Spurs are playing, this one has danger written all over it with Wolves more than decent away from home having lost only three of thirteen on the road.

“A great win at Manchester City proved the point beautifully, as did draws at Arsenal and Manchester United.

“Not many counter attack with such speed and accuracy.

“While guarding against that, though, Jose Mourinho has got to find a way of being more adventurous.

“Yes, he’s been hit in the striking department but there is still enough talent to do so much better than we saw at Chelsea.”

Match prediction

Where to follow the match

TV channel: This match, which kicks off at 2pm GMT, is not available to watch live on television in the United Kingdom.

Radio: You can listen to the match live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live stream/text commentary: You can follow the game live on Sunday with Standard Sport’s match blog with Dan Kilpatrick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Match highlights

Match highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day 2, which starts at 10:30pm on BBC One on Sunday evening, and Sky Sports’ Premier League channel.

Sky Sports is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

