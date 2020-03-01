🔥Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League commentary steam, team news and latest build-up🔥
Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Premier League commentary stream of Tottenham vs Wolves.
This match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could go a long way to deciding who takes those much-wanted European places, with both sides chasing Champions League football for next season.
Spurs currently occupy sixth spot, while Wolves are two-places but just one point behind.
Dan Kilpatrick will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.
Kick-off is 2pm GMT.
How to watch the match
TV channel: This match, which kicks off at 2pm GMT, is not available to watch live on television in the United Kingdom.
Radio: You can listen to the match live on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Match highlights
Match highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day 2, which starts at 10:30pm on BBC One on Sunday evening, and Sky Sports’ Premier League channel.