🔥Tottenham vs RB Leipzig preview: Champions League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Tottenham welcome RB Leipzig for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday in the wake of an ever-worsening injury crisis.

Heung-min Son has been ruled out for “a number of weeks”, joining Harry Kane on the treatment table, as the Bundesliga title hopefuls visit.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are in new territory, making the Champions League knockout stages for the first time and will fancy their chances against Jose Mourinho’s depleted side.

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 RB Leipzig

Spurs enjoy this competition and have a knack of coming up trumps when needed – that Bayern result aside – so they should be good for a goal or two in front of their own fans.

Unfortunately for them, Leipzig are back in form after a wobble and have absolutely nothing to lose. Jose Mourinho would take a draw now, I’m sure.

Tickets

This match is sold out.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

This is the first time these two teams have met.

Betting Odds

Tottenham to win: 13/8

RB Leipzig to win: 13/8

Draw: 23/10

Team news

The injury to Heung-min Son, who will have surgery on a fractured right arm, has further limited Jose Mourinho’s attacking options. The Spurs manager would appear to be to left with a few possibilities: start Ryan Sessegnon or Erik Lamela in a straight swap for the South Korean or move Dele Alli or Giovani Lo Celso into the front three, with Tanguy Ndombele or Gedson Fernandes coming into midfield.

Lamela is struggling with a thigh problem and is unlikely to be risked from the start against the Germans, however, leaving the versatile Lo Celso as the likeliest options to fill Son’s boots. Mourinho’s other decision is whether Ben Davies can start again after coming through 90 minutes on his return from injury against Aston Villa on Sunday.

With Chelsea to follow less some 62 hours later, Japhet Tanganga could come in, with Davies returning at Stamford Bridge. Jan Vertonghen is pushing Davinson Sanchez for a place at centre-half but the Colombian’s recent performances give him the edge.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Ndombele, Winks, Dele; Lo Celso, Lucas, Bergwijn

