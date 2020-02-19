🔥Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live stream, which TV channel and how to watch Champions League football tonight🔥

Depleted Tottenham return to Champions League action tonight as they entertain RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Group B runners-up Spurs are in good form having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, though news of a fractured arm sustained by match-winner Heung-min Son during Sunday’s last-gasp 3-2 victory at Aston Villa has left Jose Mourinho – already without talisman Harry Kane – notably short of attacking options.

Opponents Leipzig, meanwhile, ended a three-game winless run against Werder Bremen over the weekend and remain in the thick of the Bundesliga title race, sitting just a point adrift of Bayern Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side topped a group containing Lyon, Benfica and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Here’s how you can follow all of the action tonight…

In Pictures | Aston Villa vs Tottenham | 16/02/2020

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

