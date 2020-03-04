🔥Tottenham vs Norwich LIVE: Watch FA Cup for free on TV, online and which channel🔥
Tottenham are looking to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals tonight when they host Norwich in north London.
With plenty of work to do in the Champions League, trailing to RB Leipzig on aggregate heading into the second-leg in Germany, the FA Cup could be Tottenham’s most realistic chance of silverware this season.
Norwich meanwhile are rock-bottom of the Premier League and are six points adrift of safety.
Here’s how you can follow all the action…
In Pictures | Tottenham vs Wolves | 01/03/2020
Where to watch the match
TV channel: The match will be televised live for free on BBC Red Button.
Live stream: Viewers with a valid TV licence will be able to stream the match for free online via the BBC iPlayer.
You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.
Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Norwich
With no replays, the match must be won on the night. Spurs should just about do the job, but this one could go to extra-time – and possible even a penalty shootout.