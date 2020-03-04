tottenham-vs-norwich-live:-watch-fa-cup-for-free-on-tv,-online-and-which-channel

🔥Tottenham vs Norwich LIVE: Watch FA Cup for free on TV, online and which channel🔥

News
John koli0

Tottenham are looking to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals tonight when they host Norwich in north London.

With plenty of work to do in the Champions League, trailing to RB Leipzig on aggregate heading into the second-leg in Germany, the FA Cup could be Tottenham’s most realistic chance of silverware this season.

Norwich meanwhile are rock-bottom of the Premier League and are six points adrift of safety.

Here’s how you can follow all the action…

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Wolves | 01/03/2020

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised live for free on BBC Red Button.

Live stream: Viewers with a valid TV licence will be able to stream the match for free online via the BBC iPlayer.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Norwich

With no replays, the match must be won on the night. Spurs should just about do the job, but this one could go to extra-time – and possible even a penalty shootout.

Related Posts

pete-buttigieg-surrogate-coming-to-st.-louis-next-week

🔥Pete Buttigieg surrogate coming to St. Louis next week🔥

syed
labour-calls-in-information-commissioner-over-claims-party-membership-details-being-used-for-leadership-race

🔥Labour calls in Information Commissioner over claims party membership details being used for leadership race🔥

John koli
billie-eilish-–-no-time-to-die-review:-luxurious,-understated-theme-has-its-finger-on-the-pulse

🔥Billie Eilish – No Time To Die review: Luxurious, understated theme has its finger on the pulse🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *