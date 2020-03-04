🔥Tottenham vs Norwich LIVE stream: How to watch FA Cup free on TV, online and which channel🔥

Tottenham are looking to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals tonight when they host Norwich in north London.

With plenty of work to do in the Champions League, trailing to RB Leipzig on aggregate heading into the second-leg in Germany, the FA Cup could be Tottenham’s most realistic chance of silverware this season.

Norwich meanwhile are rock-bottom of the Premier League and are six points adrift of safety.

Here’s how you can follow all the action…

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised live for free on BBC Red Button.

Live stream: Viewers with a valid TV licence will be able to stream the match for free online via the BBC iPlayer.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Norwich

With no replays, the match must be won on the night. Spurs should just about do the job, but this one could go to extra-time – and possible even a penalty shootout.