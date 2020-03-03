🔥Tottenham vs Norwich City LIVE: FA Cup commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, team news, latest build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s FA Cup match coverage of Tottenham vs Norwich City LIVE.

Jose Mourinho has made winning the FA Cup a priority for Spurs this season, but his side must up their game after being beaten 3-2 at home by Wolves at the weekend.

In truth, Spurs could have faced a tougher cup draw than Norwich – but the Canaries will have watched Wolves’ victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with interest.

Tottenham flagged as that game wore on and with the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son injured, Mourinho will need a big performance.

With kick-off scheduled for 7: 45pm GMT

Team news

Tanguy Ndombele is a contender to come back in to Mourinho’s side. The club-record signing has struggled with fitness all season, highlighted in recent days after a video of his efforts against Wolves went viral. Jose Mourinho gave an amused reaction to the footage when asked by reporters on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Lucas Moura is a due a rest and Erik Lamela has trained with the squad for the past two days, so could start for the first time since January following a troublesome hip problem.

Dele Alli looks set to continue as a false No.9 after getting two assists against Wolves and Mourinho could also rest Ben Davies, who has played every match since returning from an ankle problem, with Japhet Tanganga a possible deputy at left-back.

The Spurs manager is still without Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko, while Hugo Lloris is missing with a groin problem so Paulo Gazzaniga will deputise in goal again.​ Gedson Fernandes is pushing for another start.

Tottenham predicted lineup

(4-3-3): Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele; Lamela, Dele, Bergwijn

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised live for free on BBC Red Button.

Live stream: Viewers with a valid TV licence will be able to stream the match for free online via the BBC iPlayer.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Norwich

With no replays, the match must be won on the night. Spurs should just about do the job, but this one could go to extra-time – and possible even a penalty shootout.