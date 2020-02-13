🔥Tottenham to mark Jimmy Greaves's 80th birthday ahead of Champions League tie🔥

Tottenham are planning to celebrate all-time record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves’ 80th birthday before their Champions League match against RB Leipzig next week.

The former striker enjoyed a glittering career during his time at Spurs, winning two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup during his nine years there between 1961 and 1970.

Greaves established himself as one of the most lethal finishers in world football and his tally of 266 goals in 379 competitive appearances means he is still Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer.

The former England international also secured nationwide records and still to this day no one has surpassed his haul of 357 top-flight goals.

Greaves, who was born in London in 1940, celebrates his 80th birthday next Thursday and Tottenham are now planning to mark the occasion when they play RB Leipzig on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Player

Games

Goals

1) Jimmy Greaves

379

266

2) Bobby Smith

317

208

3) Harry Kane

277

181

4) Martin Chivers

367

174

5) Cliff Jones

378

159

Greaves will be on the front cover of a special-edition A4-sized Champions League official matchday programme available on the night, with a host of features reflecting on his career published inside.

A video montage of his career will also be played on the big screens inside the stadium at half-time.

Members of Greaves’ family will be in attendance as guests of Spurs and will take part in a formal pitch-side presentation on his behalf. Greaves suffered a severe stroke in 2015 and is now wheelchair-bound