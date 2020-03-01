tottenham-team-vs-wolves:-no-toby-alderweireld-or-hugo-lloris-in-spurs-starting-xi

Tottenham have named their starting XI for today’s clash with Wolves with two noticeable absentees: Toby Alderweireld and captain Hugo Lloris.

