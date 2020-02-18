🔥Tottenham tactics: Jose Mourinho forced into tweaking system after Heung-min Son injury blow🔥

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has said he will be forced into tweaking his system following the news that Heung-min Son faces months on the sidelines.

Son fractured his right arm in the early stages of Sunday’s win over Aston Villa but went on to play the entire game, scoring a match-winning brace despite carrying the injury.

He will now undergo surgery in South Korea.

The injury has dealt a huge blow to Spurs, who are now desperately short of attacking options after they failed to sign a short-term replacement for the injured Harry Kane during the January window.

Winger Steven Bergwijn is in a pool of players who will be expected to step up and play a more attacking role in the coming weeks. Mourinho will likely lean on Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Ryan Sessegnon and Troy Parrott too.

Asked if he would have to try a different style of play with Son now absent as well as Kane, Mourinho replied: “Yes, it has to be.

“You know that I like analogies, and sometimes I do good ones and sometimes I do silly ones – I think in this case, I’ll try to do one for you.

Ryled out: Mourinho expects Son to miss the rest of the season (Action Images via Reuters)

“When we arrived we were on the minus-12th floor, we got on the stairs and we started climbing. But immediately in the beginning, the stairs broke so we were in trouble and we were finding a way to try to get up.

“We found a way, with a lot of work and a lot of effort and we started going and going and going, and when we arrive on the fourth floor, which was where we wanted to arrive, somebody came and took the stairs away.

“So now we are in trouble. Now we have two options.

“One is to give up and we will fall and normally die – because it’s the fourth floor. Another way is to fight with what we have, no stairs but arms. So, we’re going to be on that balcony fighting with everything that we have.”