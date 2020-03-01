🔥Tottenham suffer Champions League setback as Jose Mourinho gamble backfires🔥

Tottenham’s hopes of playing Champions League football next season were dealt another hammer blow by a 3-2 defeat to Wolves, as they lost to a top-four rival for the second match running.

Spurs could drop to eighth by the end of the weekend and they remain five points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea, with two more six-pointers against Manchester United and Sheffield United to come in the next four league games.

With chronic issues at either end of the pitch and an alarming lack of consistency, you are beginning to wonder if Spurs’ best hopes of success this season will come via the FA Cup or even the Champions League, and certainly Jose Mourinho’s XI suggested he is looking ahead to Wednesday’s fifth-round tie at home to Norwich.

While Mourinho is clearly not blameless for another loss, it was easy to sympathise with the manager.

Spurs were without all of Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld for the first time since the opening day of the 2012/13 season, leaving the out of sorts Eric Dier and 23-year-old Dele Alli as their most experienced players at this level.

It showed, as Wolves displayed a ruthlessness in the final third to avenge Spurs’ fortuitous win at Molineux in December.

Mourinho’s Alderweireld gamble backfires

(AFP via Getty Images)

Alderweireld was surprisingly named among the substitutes, presumably with the upcoming matches against Norwich, Burnley and RB Leipzig in mind. Mourinho offset the absence of the Belgian by sticking with a back-three, with Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga either side of Dier.

It was still a significant gamble, especially considering Lloris’ absence, and one which ultimately backfired. Spurs were calamitous defensively and dearly missed Alderweireld’s calming presence for all three Wolves goals.

Matt Doherty’s equaliser was particularly embarrassing for the hosts, with four of Mourinho’s five defenders at fault in the build-up.

Given Alderweireld’s history of injuries, it does make sense to be cautious with the 30-year-old but benching him against a side as good as Wolves ultimately felt like a costly error on Mourinho’s part.

Dele success suggests a way forward

(AFP via Getty Images)

At the other end, Mourinho tweaked his threadbare attack by recalling Dele as a false No.9, supported closely by wingers Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn.

It had been a dismal 10 days for Dele, who was dropped for the defeat at Chelsea following a petulant stop against RB Leipzig and then hit with an FA misconduct charge.

For his team’s sake and his own, he needed to deliver against Wolves and he did, finishing with two assists in a performance that suggests Mourinho may have found a temporary solution to the absence of Kane and Son. Dele demonstrated his impressive movement in the box for Bergwijn’s opening goal and then set-up Serge Aurier’s stunner with a simple pass.

He nearly made it 3-1 with a angled header. The 23-year-old has always flourished playing centrally and high up the pitch and based on this performance his fortunes could be set to improve going forward.

Bergwijn and Lo Celso offer hope

(AFP via Getty Images)

In the medium- to long-term, Spurs fans should take encouragement from the signings of Giovani Lo Celso and Bergwijn.

It has been clear for sometime that Lo Celso is a terrific player and an astute signing. As is now customary, he was among Spurs’ standout players here, having a hand in the build-up to both home goals.

The Argentine looks a terrific piece of business, who has made it much easier to forget the loss of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan.

Likewise, Bergwijn seems an astute recruit and he scored in his second consecutive home appearance in the Premier League.

While Spurs’ short-term prospects increasingly look uninspiring, a couple more signings like Lo Celso and Bergwijn in the summer and it will be easy to feel more optimistic about the overall direction of the club.