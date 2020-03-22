🔥Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld to buy 'dozens' of tablet computers for hospitals and nursing homes🔥

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld plans to donate tablet computers to hospitals and nursing homes to allow people to communicate easily with loved ones during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his personal social media on Sunday, the Belgian international pledged to buy “dozens” of the devices so people that may be isolated can video chat with friends and family.

“I hope everyone is following the Government measures to stop the further spread of the coronavirus,” Alderweireld said in a video posted to Twitter.

“The virus creates many needs, especially the lack of personal contact. If people are sick they can’t see their friends, they can’t see their family and stuff like this.

“So my plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to the hospitals and nursery homes so people can video chat with their loved ones and their friends to get through this tough period.

“In the next couple of days and weeks I’m trying to get those tablets to the places where they can help.”

