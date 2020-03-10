🔥Tottenham star Heung-min Son helping fight against coronavirus in South Korea🔥

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son has donated 100million South Korean won (around £64,000) to a non-profit organisation battling the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 7,300 coronavirus infections have been confirmed in South Korea with more than 50 deaths, making it one of the worst hit countries outside mainland China, where the outbreak is thought to have started.

Son is currently in the midst of 14 days of self-isolation at home in London after returning from the South Korean capital Seoul, where he went for surgery on a fractured arm last month.

Son made the donation to Good Neighbours International, a humanitarian NGO founded in Korea in 1991.

In a post on Instagram by Good Neighbours, the Spurs forward, who is not expected to return to action until next month at the earliest, said: “Even though it is far away [from me], as we face increased corona damage, I wanted to ensure Covid-19 no longer spreads, and to the vulnerable, I hope it will help you a bit.”

Good Neighbours said Son’s donation would be used to prevent further infections.