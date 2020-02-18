🔥Tottenham star Heung-min Son facing months out after surgery on fractured arm🔥

Tottenham star Heung-mins Son faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing his arm in the victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Son played the entire match, scoring the winner ininjury time, but it has since emerged he suffered an injury to his right arm and will undergo surgery this week.

It is understood Spurs expect Son to be out for months rather than weeks.

A statement from the club confirmed: “Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm.

The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

