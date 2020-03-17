🔥Tottenham squad continue to train at Hotspur Way amid coronavirus fears as Amazon cameras roll🔥

Tottenham were the only Premier League club in London still training on Tuesday, as filming for their fly-on-the-wall Amazon documentary rolls on.

Despite the government advice to avoid contact with others, Spurs have yet to be advised by the Premier League not to train and Jose Mourinho’s squad is continuing to prepare for a return to action on April 4, which is increasingly looking farfetched.

Filming for Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary, due to be released in the summer but now facing a possible delay in line with the football season, was also continuing apace.

Amazon’s cameras have already captured Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking, the appointment of Mourinho, Eric Dier’s confrontation with a supporter after the FA Cup defeat to Norwich and now the club’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the cameras are rigged in fixed placements at the club’s Hotspur Way training centre and therefore can be operated remotely, without the need for personnel on-site.

The Arsenal and Chelsea squads remain in self-isolation, while Crystal Palace have closed their training ground. Watford are due to resume to training on Friday, with West Ham also planning a return for later in the week.

Meanwhile, Spurs have postponed season-ticket renewals for next season, which were due to open today, while they ‘await greater clarity’ on football’s return.

The club has 50,000 or so season ticket-holders. The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust lobbied Spurs for a postponement and took to Twitter to thank the club “for listening, for showing empathy and for making the right decision”.