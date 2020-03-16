🔥Tottenham shut club shop and stadium tours as coronavirus shutdown ramps up🔥

Tottenham have announced they have closed their club shop and stadium tours with immediate effect with the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak growing.

In a statement on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced mass gatherings will no longer be supported by the government, with the Super League postponed and Grand National cancelled swiftly after.

Johnson has urged any unnecessary contact to be avoided, Tottenham subsequently entirely shutting their doors to the public.

The Premier League season remains postponed until April 3 at the very earliest, with an emergency meeting set to be held on Thursday to dictate the next steps.

A statement on the Tottenham Hotspur club website read: “Following the latest advice issued by government we’ve made the following decisions regarding our retail and visitor attractions that will come into effect as of tomorrow (Tuesday 17 March).

“We shall also be suspending our stadium tours with immediate effect and contacting everyone who is currently booked onto a tour shortly. If we do not email you, it means your tour may still be pending review and we shall continue to keep you updated across Club channels, and via direct email where appropriate, as and when we have any further updates.

“We shall continue to prioritise the health and safety of our supporters and staff with any decisions we need to make in the current climate.”

