🔥Tottenham remain on high alert as training goes on at Hotspur Way for now🔥

When Jose Mourinho wished the season was over at the end of last month, the total shutdown of football was definitely not what he had in mind.

Since taking the Tottenham job, Mourinho has longed for an extended period on the training ground with his players and the lockdown has presented him with an unexpected chance to stage a mini-preseason.

Ravaged by injuries, Spurs were progressively getting worse under the Portuguese and, while it is crass to talks of beneficiaries of the grim situation facing the game and the wider world, football’s break has clearly come at a good time for Tottenham.

Mourinho had been unable to make any impact on his defence, managing just three clean sheets in 26 matches, while Spurs have continued to look disjointed in attack, albeit in the absence of Harry Kane since New Year’s Day and Heung-min Son since February.

The Spurs boss is, for now, seizing the opportunity to implement some of his ideas, and they were one of just two Premier League clubs to train yesterday, along with Burnley.

The ethics of training in the midst of a global pandemic are questionable, however, and an

executive at one of Tottenham’s London rivals was astonished to discover they were carrying on, following the Government’s recommendations on Monday. The Spurs players were given today off but, as it stands, they are due back at Hotspur Way tomorrow and Friday.

As Covid-19 inevitably spreads through the UK population and the Government increases social-distancing measures, clubs who continue to carry on as normal will look increasingly irresponsible and acting against the spirit of sacrifice everyone is being asked to make, particularly given football’s ability to influence wider society.

(Getty Images)

Both Manchester United and Southampton closed their training grounds yesterday in response to Government advice to begin social distancing, but Spurs reason that footballers are among the groups that cannot work from home.

Other London clubs are taking a different view. At West Ham, individual training plans have been created for every player to follow at home, with fitness and physical data constantly tracked by staff, while Chelsea and Crystal Palace have also given players trailed fitness programmes to follow.

The whole Arsenal first-team squad remains in self-isolation after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus, but they, too, have been sent personal training regimes to keep fit, with many having their own gyms at home to use.

Until the Government bans mass gatherings or the Premier League advise clubs against training, Spurs will continue to work at a partially-closed training centre, with a skeleton staff.

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

Their decision feels somewhat at odds with the FA’s advice against playing all football matches, right down to grassroots, and with the Government warning Londoners to be particular vigilant, with the capital the epicentre of the UK outbreak.

In Tottenham’s defence, like all Premier League clubs they are currently scheduled to return to action on April 4 and, however unlikely that currently seems, they can only work within the parameters set by football’s governing bodies.

Elite footballers are often said to live in a bubble anyway and there are few better environments for monitoring the virus than Tottenham’s state-of-the-art training ground. Parts of Hotspur​ Way have already been closed and the players, who have been briefed closely by medical staff, are being monitored.

Mourinho’s training sessions are said to be ‘sensible’ in the circumstances, with drills aimed at limiting close physical contact between the players.

Tottenham, in fairness, are unlikely to be an outlier for long, with a number of Premier League clubs planning to return to training in the next few days, including Chelsea, Watford and West Ham.

With the Premier League due to meet tomorrow morning to decide the next steps, elite football could yet move to the next stage of shutdown before the end of the week.