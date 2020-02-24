🔥Tottenham reiterate support for Antonio Rudiger and could revisit racism probe🔥

Tottenham have reiterated their support for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger after the defender was booed by sections of the club’s fans in Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger was seemingly targeted by elements of the away support after alleging he was racially abused in Chelsea’s win at Tottenham in December.

An investigation by Spurs and the Metropolitan Police found no evidence to support the claim, with the north London club insisting they “fully supported” the German in reporting the allegation.

Speaking after Chelsea’s 2-1 win over their rivals on Saturday, Rudiger he said “racism has won”, condemned the boo-boys and added that the outcome of the investigation had made him feel “alone”.

In a statement, Spurs said they would willing re-open the investigation if new evidence comes to light.

“The club should like to reiterate that we fully support the action that Antonio Rudiger took in this situation and we would encourage any player to do the same if they too are faced with this scenario in the future,” said a club statement.

“An exhaustive investigation was undertaken with the Metropolitan Police at the time following the player’s allegation and we remain open to revisiting this should any new information come to light.”

Chelsea are understood to have welcomed Tottenham’s statement, with the Blues having also pledged full support to Rudiger after the incident and the initial investigation.

Frank Lampard’s side completed a first league double in 14 years over Spurs, with Rudiger having celebrated the birth of his son two days earlier.

“I won’t give up,” Rudiger told Sky Sports Germany. “I’ll always raise my voice – but in relation to this, I’m alone.

“Racism has won. The offenders can always come back to the stadium, which shows these people have won. It’s a disaster.

“I became a father last Thursday and you start thinking society hasn’t come far enough in fighting racism, so my kids will probably suffer as well.

(Getty Images)

“If nothing changes, if kids don’t get good education and parenting, we’ll lose.”