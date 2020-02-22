🔥Tottenham ratings: Vertonghen and Ndombele struggle again as Lo Celso is wasted on the right🔥

Tottenham missed the chance to leapfrog Chelsea into fourth spot in the table after losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge .

Dan Kilpatrick was in attendance and runs the rule over Spurs’ performance…

Hugo Lloris: 6/10

Beaten at his near post by Giroud but hard to fault the goalkeeper, having seconds earlier saved from the striker before Barkley struck the post. Similarly helpless for Alonso’s precision strike. Saved from Mount and Abraham either side of half-time.

Photo: Getty Images

Toby Alderweireld: 5/10

Giroud got behind the Belgian for Chelsea’s opening goal and he was dragged over to the right flank for Alonso’s clincher. Tested Caballero with a second-half header.

Davinson Sanchez: 5/10

Rarely authoritative and a stranded bystander for both Chelsea goals. Tested Caballero with a header from a corner in the first half.

Jan Vertonghen: 4/10

Did nothing to dispel fears that his legs have gone in another sluggish display. Increasingly hard to rely on him at this level, sadly.

Japhet Tanganga: 6/10

Dragged out of position for Alonso’s goal but showed ambition going forward and nearly scored with a poor first touch from Alderweireld’s long ball.

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Tottenham | 22/02/2020

Harry Winks: 6/10

Scampered industriously but overrun by Chelsea’s midfield and often bypassed by his own team-mates.

Giovani Lo Celso: 7/10

The Argentine somehow escaped a red card for a studs-up challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta that got worse with every replay. Wasted on the right, Spurs improved when he moved central for the final 30 minutes.

Ben Davies: 5/10

A surprising starter for the third time in a week and unsurprisingly sloppy in possession. Looked leggy late on as James skinned him easily.

Tanguy Ndombele: 4/10

Looked off the pace in an hour run-out, justifying Mourinho’s reluctance to use him from the start. Should have pulled the trigger after a surge into the box but collided with James.

Steven Bergwijn: 6/10

Showed a few nice touches on the rare occasions when the ball came in his postcode, including a cute flick to set-up Lucas. But often looked lost as a striker.

Lucas Moura: 7/10

Forced a fine early save from Caballero and had a shot blocked in the second half before setting up Lamela’s goal. He’s not a striker or a particularly intelligent footballer but he gives his all.

Photo: PA

Substitutes

Erik Lamela: 7/10

Replaced Ndombele on the hour and added aggression, thrust and a fortuitous consolation goal via a deflection.

Dele Alli: 5/10

Went up-front for the final 15 minutes but his arrival felt late in the day and he could do nothing to salvage the game.

Serge Aurier: 5/10

Gave Alderweireld a rest for the final 15 minutes, playing as an advanced right