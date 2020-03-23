🔥Tottenham Q&A: Dan Kilpatricks on summer transfer targets, Harry Kane's future, director of football and more🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A with Tottenham correspondent Dan Kilpatrick

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether, including the Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2020.

But there is still plenty to discuss, as Spurs continue to adapt to Jose Mourinho’s stewardship in the midst of a debilitating injury crisis and look ahead to the transfer window, including rumours about the likes of Harry Kane and possible incomings.

How has Mourinho changed things behind the scenes? How has the coronavirus outbreak impacted upon the club? What can Spurs fans look forward to when the season resumes?

With so much up in the air, and plenty to be decided, Dan was on hand to answer your questions.

iisminus1 on Reddit asks…Due to this coronavirus crisis, what impact will this have on club, transfers, FFP rules relaxation and on players?

Photo: PADan: I was surprised at the strength of Daniel Levy’s message accompanying the publication of the financial results last week, when the chairman warned the crisis could “undermine the future stability” of the club. Clearly, Levy believes the situation poses a significant financial risk and transfer budget, for example, may well take a hit. However, as one of the best run and wealthiest clubs in the country, Tottenham are not the true victims of the crisis and I have no doubt they will come out the other side with a fairly minimal damage.

chiari fighter (@carbon_robert) on Twitter asks…It’s not Spurs so much, but do you think we will see certain clubs having to have a player fire sale to survive?

Photo: ReutersDan: Undoubtedly. Many, many clubs in the EFL, National League and below are going to struggle to stay afloat. Casual staff will be the first to go but some clubs will have to offload players, as the biggest earners, without financial support from above. I would encourage all Spurs fans to support your local non-League club in whatever way possible now and when this is all over.

Professorprime08 on Reddit asks… Is Harry Kane going to leave?

Photo: ReutersDan: Assuming you mean this summer (or in the next transfer window), I honestly cannot foresee a situation where Kane leaves.Ultimately, I think he is worth more to Spurs than any interested club would be willing to pay. Take Manchester United, who certainly admire Kane. Why would they pay Levy’s asking price when they could sign Haaland and Sancho for the same money?

BattleSnail03 on Reddit asks… Which position is considered to be the biggest priority in the next transfer window?Dan: For Mourinho, a centre-forward to compete with Kane to avoid another season being derailed by injuries. For me, a holding midfielder or a centre-back. And those positions are on the club’s list too.

Freddie La Roche (@Freddie_LR) on Twitter adds … Which positions should Spurs focus on?

Photo: AFPDan: As above, I think a striker, a holding midfielder, a centre-half and a pair of full-backs are all sorely needed.If the club can get all those positions sorted, I would also be looking at signing true competition for Lloris and a new winger to supplant Lamela/Lucas. There’s a lot of work to be done…

The aptly named SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) on Twitter says …I’ve heard strong rumours of the likes of Willian and Eze?

Photo: Getty ImagesDan: Mourinho is a fan of Willian and if the Brazilian leaves Chelsea on a free, as expected, and wants to stay in London, he would seem a sensible signing (if Levy will allow him back in the building!).Eze has long been on Spurs’ radar and they are continuing to monitor his situation after an impressive campaign for QPR.

SB (@browniespurs) on Twitter asks… Are we looking at appointing a Director of Football.Dan: This is definitely something to keep an eye on. Pochettino did not want to work under a DoF but Levy has always been a fan of the model, and Mourinho is comfortable working in the structure. The imminent departure of John McDermott will make it easier for the club to change structures, if they wish.

Pat O Toole (@potooleifj) on Twitter asks… In 2016-17, we had nine or 10 automatic starters in our best 11. How many do we have now?

Photo: Tottenham Hotspur FCDan: Good question. For me, there are just four automatic starters now: Lloris, Lo Celso, Son and Kane.That said, I would class Aurier, Davies, Alderweireld, Winks and Bergwijn as semi-automatic – and to include them puts a much more positive spin on the situation.Ndombele, if get sorts out his fitness, would also walk into the team. Which is part of the problem.

Luke Cully (@ukull) on Twitter asks… Is it time for Lamela to be sold? Works hard but so many injuries and little end product makes him a luxury we can do without in my opinion.

Photo: APDan: Lamela is unashamedly one of my favourite Spurs players – I’ve always liked the intensity he brings to the biggest matches. So it is with a heavy heart that I admit it would make sense to sell him – but only for a good price.He remains a useful squad player when fit but injuries have taken their toll and he is simply not available on a consistent enough basis.

letsgetcool on Reddit asks… Do you think Dier will still be a part of José’s plans by the time next season starts?

Photo: ReutersDan: Yes, I think so. Mourinho’s attempt to return Dier to midfield clearly failed but he was beginning to find his feet at centre-half, where he sees his future, before the shutdown.After a difficult 18 months of illness, hopefully the enforced break will prove beneficial for Dier.

brodiebt1 on Reddit asks… Do you think Jan Vertonghen will sign a new deal?Dan: Mourinho said in December that he would like Vertonghen to follow Alderweireld in signing a new deal and the defender’s agent said something similar recently. But Vertonghen has show little this season to suggest he really deserves a contract extension and I think it would be in everyone’s best interests if he left in the summer.

Seasoned Dirtbag (@seasoneddirtbag) on Twitter asks… Do you think Lucas Moura might be out the door in the summer?Dan: Why? Lucas has played in every match under Mourinho so far and the manager is clearly a big fan.

Cole (@xxcoleguy1xx) on Twitter asks… Who is now managing the Spurs academy?

Photo: PADan: John McDermott is not leaving to take up the technical director role at the FA until June, so he is still managing the Spurs academy (albeit from home) for now. That leaves Spurs plenty of time to recruit a replacement or plot a restructure.

BlueberryYeti on Reddit asks… If there was no way to complete the remaining fixtures, how would you end the season?Dan: That’s well above my paygrade I’m afraid and, since I have no idea what’s going to happen, I’ve not thought that far ahead. My preference would be to finish the season in a way that is fair to clubs and responsible for the wellbeing of everyone involved.

Mark Ede (@markjamesede) on Twitter asks… With Eriksen leaving cheaply, what’s the worst deal Spurs have received for a decent player? For me, it was Teddy Sheringham. Sold too cheaply to United for something like £3.5m.

Photo: Getty ImagesDan: That’s a good shout but for me it has to be Modric. Granted, Spurs got £30m from Real Madrid which seemed a fair price at the time. Looking back, you realise they got almost three times that for Bale just a year later – and Modric was more important in Real’s unprecedented spell of Champions League dominance.

Alex Gould (@gabagould) on Twitter asks… Mood of the players under Poch vs. Mourinho? Our system asks players to work hard, and happy players work hard.

Photo: ReutersDan: Players are generally glum when results are poor and Spurs have been struggling domestically for over a year now. So to be honest, I haven’t noticed an especially different mood under Mourinho than in the final days of Pochettino’s reign. The players seem just as willing to stop and talk to the media as previously, which is helpful and encouraging.

That’s all I’ve got time for this afternoon Spurs fans but no doubt we’ll be doing another of these soon.Many thanks for your questions and apologies if I didn’t answer yours this time.Here’s hoping normality and football returns as soon as possible!Cheers,Dan

