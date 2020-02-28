🔥Tottenham pre-season trip to South Korea in doubt due to escalation of coronavirus🔥

Tottenham’s plans for a pre-season trip to South Korea have been cast into doubt by the threat of coronavirus.

The club are planning to visit Asia for the second consecutive summer at the end of July, with South Korean capital Seoul leading their list of possible destinations, but the outbreak could force a rethink. The UK government is warning of an ongoing risk of Covid-19 across South Korea, with a growing number of cases in recent days.

The southern provinces of Daegu and Cheongdo — some 150 miles from Seoul — have been designated as “special care zones”, while the Korean government has advised all citizens to wear face masks and work from home, amid 13 deaths and more than 1,700 confirmed cases. Visiting South Korea would potentially be lucrative for Spurs, allowing them to capitalise on the enormous popularity of forward Heung-min Son, who is the biggest star in Asian football.

Earlier this month, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said the club “need guarantees of safety for our people” before committing to a destination. Singapore and Shanghai, where Spurs visited last summer, are also at risk, as well as Japan and Hong Kong, the base of Spurs’ leading sponsor AIA. Son is currently back in Seoul, recuperating from surgery on a fractured arm and Spurs are confident that he is not at risk of the virus.

The forward, who could be sidelined for the remainder of the season, is due to return to London in the next few days and he will follow all UK government guidelines, which include self-isolating indoors if he has any symptoms.

The 27-year-old had surgery on a similar injury three years ago, when a metal plate was inserted in his right arm, and both player and club wanted the same surgeon to operate on his recent fracture, explaining the decision to send him home. Spurs and Arsenal have upped their response to the threat of coronavirus by asking all visitors to their training grounds to fill out a form detailing exposure to countries and people affected by the outbreak.

The Gunners’ own pre-season plans are unlikely to be impacted, with the club currently exploring the possibility of playing matches in the US and Europe.

West Ham are also finalising their summer plans but, having travelled to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy last year, are unlikely to return to Asia. Chelsea are yet to announce pre-season plans, but hinted last year they could be heading to America in the wake of signing Christian Pulisic.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is expected to recall Dele Alli for Sunday’s visit of top-four rivals Wolves after the midfielder was benched for last weekend’s defeat to Chelsea.

Alli was on Wednesday hit with a misconduct charge by the FA for a video mocking the coronavirus outbreak and a man of Asian appearance but he has until next Thursday to respond, so any punishment — which could include a ban — is unlikely to be enforced until after Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round at home to Norwich.

Spurs are still without Son, Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee).